Mooi River water woes still not resolved

Chris Ndaliso

The Mooi River water woes have not been resolved, despite residents taking matters into their own hands and fixing the damaged pumps at the pump house.

Businessman Mahomed Bhayla said despite their having thought the situation was resolved, taps in certain areas of the small town ran dry on Tuesday evening.

He blamed Umgeni Water for the water troubles in the town.

The water utility had failed to attend to the flooded pump house, which led to the pumps malfunctioning, he said.

All this is a result of lack of maintaining this facility and the community is at the receiving end. For us to get the water supply back a few days ago we have had to get together as a community and find means to fix the pump house and the failing pumps.

“Had they fixed this when it got flooded in April, we would not be sitting with this problem now. An engineer we brought in from Richard’s Bay was of the opinion that Umgeni should have bypassed the pump station when it was flooded.

“The flooding and the power outages combined made our lives difficult, but had they by-passed the [pump] station, it would have been easy to restart the pumps after an outage. There would not have been a need to cross the river to get to the pump house on rainy days,” said Bhayla.

He said the pump house is a three-level building with the bottom level housing the pumps.

During heavy rains the bottom part of the building gets flooded through a hole, which leads to the pumps malfunctioning.

On April 11, 2022, due to heavy rains, the Mooi River flooded the pump station and the areas of Mooi River, Bruntville and the Pumlas were left without water.

“In that instance the municipality waited for the water to recede, before pumping out the water that had entered the pump house and attempting to restart the pumps. They sent out a notice saying they were waiting for a part for the pump, and water supply was only restored on the 22 April [after 10 days],” said resident Barbara Weston.

She said on December 16, 2022, the Mooi River broke its banks and flooded the pump station once again.

The Mpofana Municipality again decided to wait for the water to recede. They wanted to access the pump house by road, but in the meantime they would monitor the situation.

“They were informed by the community that the 10-day weather forecast was for daily rain and storms, and there was little chance that the river level would drop. This is when the community and local businessman Bhayla took the matter into their own hands,” said Weston.

She said on Saturday, December 31 (day 16), the water supply was restored and people had water in their homes, but on Monday evening the pump at the pump house had tripped, probably due to load shedding, and Umgeni will now not allow the community team to go across and reset the switch.

She said there are sickly, elderly people in the area who cannot do without water as they have to take their medication.

One such resident is Linza Veenstra (72), who is on chronic medication. Veenstra said during water cuts he found it difficult to even use the ablution facility. “The Ridge Road area has been without water for the 20th day now. I’m on blood pressure and back pain medication. My wife (71) is also on medication because of her age.

“We carry five-litre containers if we want to use the ablution and this is the water I have to carry from the water tankers, when they are sent to the area. It’s not nice to be going through this at our age,” he said. Another resident, George Wedlake, said they felt let down by the water utility and lack of urgency in resolving the problem.

Umgeni Water spokesperson Shami Harichunder said the 10-day period of torrential rains, causing the river’s level to rise, prevented Umgeni’s asset management staff from reaching the pump house.

When the team could finally reach the pump, the problem was exacerbated by load shedding and electrical issues. “On December 18, when the level of the river subsided, staff of Umgeni Water managed to reach the pump house and began releasing water from it to enable them to remove and replace the motors.

However, the rains began again on the same afternoon and they were forced to abandon work. By Thursday, December 29, [staff] were able to again reach the pump house after the level of the river subsided …

“The pumps began functioning again on the same day. However, an electrical fault occurred. Despite this the pumps continued to function, but in a stop-start manner,” Harichunder said.

Harrichunder said following delays due to loadshedding the pumps began operating at full capacity on Sunday. He added that Umgeni Water, as a bulk water service provider, does not supply water to consumers and therefore cannot comment on why some areas are still not receiving water.

“The municipality in question is a water services authority and responsible for supplying water to consumers. Umgeni Water is, therefore, not in a position to comment on or identify the reason or reasons why consumers in some areas are still not receiving water.”