KZN

News » KZN

By Nosipho Gumede
1 minute read
3 Aug 2023
12:03

Mortar bomb found in KZN scrap yard

By Nosipho Gumede

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), Verulam SAPS and Metro Police were on scene.

Mortar bomb found in scrap yard
Mortar bomb found in scrap yard. Photo: RUSA.

What appears to be a live mortar bomb was discovered at a scrap yard in Ottawa, northern KZN on Thursday morning.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), Verulam SAPS and Metro Police were on scene.

ALSO READ | Ammunition manufacturing machine recovered at KwaMashu hostel, Durban

According to RUSA, employees made the discovery while sifting through a pile of scrap metal that arrived from Ballito, KZN.

The premises has been evacuated and first responders are awaiting intervention from the SAPS Bomb Disposal Unit.

*This is a developing story.

Read more on these topics