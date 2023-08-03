Mortar bomb found in KZN scrap yard

What appears to be a live mortar bomb was discovered at a scrap yard in Ottawa, northern KZN on Thursday morning.
Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), Verulam SAPS and Metro Police were on scene.
According to RUSA, employees made the discovery while sifting through a pile of scrap metal that arrived from Ballito, KZN.
The premises has been evacuated and first responders are awaiting intervention from the SAPS Bomb Disposal Unit.
*This is a developing story.