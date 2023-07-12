Mother buries her baby in secrecy

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

A woman was severely assaulted by community members until she revealed where she had buried her baby in secrecy.

After the assault, she dug up the grave.

It is alleged that the 26-year-old woman, from Esdakeni informal settlement, in uMshwathi Municipality, took pills earlier this month.

Then, last Friday she gave birth. She claimed that the baby was stillborn and that she went to bury the baby in a shallow grave at the local gravesite.

When the community noticed she was behaving strangely, they allegedly assaulted the woman and forced her to tell them where her baby was.

The woman was arrested last Sunday and charged with concealment of birth.

uMshwathi Municipality ward 2 councillor, Skhumbuzo Nxumalo, condemned the assault of the woman and her own actions.

This incident has left us in shock. The relevant stakeholders need to get to the bottom of this issue. It might happen that this woman was going through issues that she can’t speak of.

“We want to urge women if they are facing problems that affect their relationships they must speak out so that they get assistance,” added Nxumalo.

He said that if women are not sure which channels to follow when needing help, they should contact the local leadership in their ward. “We condemn her actions. We also want to urge men to be responsible,” Nxumalo said.

“The community needs to calm down, the relevant stakeholders are dealing with this situation. uMshwathi Municipality mayor Mandla Zondi condemned the community’s alleged attack on the woman. They need to follow protocol. Government has introduced measures that women can follow when they are not ready to have children,” he added.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development spokesperson, Mhlabunzima Memela, said he was disappointed that mothers would kill their babies.

“We believe that there’s no one in this country who doesn’t know how imperative children’s rights are.

“This is a major setback for the work that we do in the department. Attacking the mother without knowing the reasons for her actions is also against the law, even though her reasons wouldn’t be substantial as the department has a lot of programmes to assist those who are not ready to become parents.”

We believe that if the communities unite, we will fight the scourge of babies being abandoned,” Memela added. He said that when a woman falls pregnant, she has the chance to terminate her pregnancy as long as the medical period allows her to do so.

“If they have passed that period, they have a right to interact with the nurses in the hospital or clinics,” said Memela. The nurses will then link this person with social workers before and after birth.

“The social workers will guide and advise the mother about options that are available for a child to be taken care off.

“One of these things is to ensure that the child is given to a family or mother who will be able to take care of the baby.”

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, urged women to seek help rather than choosing to kill their babies.

Child abandonment is an offence. They need to contact social workers or even go to their nearest police stations.

A concealment of birth case was opened for investigation,” he said. He added that the woman appeared at the New Hanover Court on Tuesday.