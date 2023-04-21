Motshekga wants answers

By Clive Ndou

With the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department struggling to justify its decision to rely on a single service provider for the province’s extensive school nutrition programme, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has been forced to intervene amid concerns that the province’s pupils were starving.

Last week some KZN schools were forced to suspend classes after glitches within the province’s school food supply chain resulted in pupils not getting food.

It has since transpired that Motshekga, who in recent days has been in contact with KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer on the crisis within the province’s school nutrition programme, dispatched a team to KZN as part of her investigation into the province’s school nutrition programme saga.

“The team was led by the Basic Education Department DG,” Basic Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said.

In the past, the KZN Education Department appointed a supplier for each of its more 6 000 schools.

However, for reasons which Mhlanga said were yet to be established, the KZN Education Department recently resolved to do away with the multi-supplier system, opting to appoint a single supplier for all its schools.

Tabling the KZN Education Department’s budget at the provincial legislature yesterday, Frazer, however, told MPLs that the department’s system was a “hybrid” as opposed to one where there was a single supplier.

It should be noted that the department is implementing a hybrid model which is the private label programme and bulk procurement executed through placing annual orders with service providers.It is worth mentioning that the commencement of the process had some glitches, which resulted in the delays in the delivery of food items to schools last week.

“This was due to logistical challenges encountered by the newly-appointed main service provider.

Following the provincial Education Department’s intervention, Frazer said, supplies to the province’s schools were restored.

“I’m pleased to report that good progress has been made and our learners are getting meals,” she said. The new supply model, Frazer said, made it possible for the department to buy in bulk.

“This will allow the department, through the use of service providers, to not only source food from retail markets, but also from manufacturers, farmers and distributors under the private label programme,” she said.

While Mhlanga confirmed that supplies have been restored, he however pointed out that there were still challenges within the provincial Education Department’s supply chain.

Some schools in the province, Mhlanga said, reported that while they have started to receive food, the supplies were inadequate.

In some instances school governing bodies (SGBs) have been forced to use their funds to buy food for pupils, he said. Some schools complained that the food they were now receiving was of poor quality. There also have been images circulating on social media showing food parcels, including cabbages with leaves that have turned yellow, being dropped at one of the affected schools.

Mhlanga, who said he was not aware of any other province that has adopted a supply model similar to that currently being implemented by the KZN Education Department, could not say why the province resolved to do away with its previous model.

All those matters are in the report currently before the minister. We are learning how not to do things

While both Mhlanga and Frazer did not identify the provincial Education Department’s “newly-appointed main service provider”, IFP provincial spokesperson for education Thembeni Madlopa-Mthethwa called on the MEC to identify them.

“Of course, everyone wants to know who this lucky person is,” she said