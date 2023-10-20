Mpofana speaker’s assault case ‘discharged’

By Londiwe Xulu

The assault case against the speaker of the Mpofana Municipality was on Thursday discharged.

Zwelithini Dladla appeared in the Howick Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, facing a charge of assault.

It is alleged that Dladla slapped Nokwanda Mchunu in her face in front of other community members during a meeting early this year, at Rosetta near Mooi River.

Dladla pleaded not guilty to the charge in August.

The court found that the evidence of the witnesses was of poor quality, which proved to be unreliable, and that Mchunu made three statements about the assault and all were different.

A group of women from the Democratic Alliance Women’s Network (Dawn) picketed outside the court in support of Mchunu. They all carried placards which read “Stop women abuse”.

When Dladla walked out of the court, members of Dawn started singing songs against abuse.

He then took off his coat, wore his ANC T-shirt and stood in front of the Dawn members.

KZN chairperson of Dawn, Remona McKenzie, said they were disappointed at the court’s decision.

We’d like to encourage other victims not to get discouraged by the outcomes of the court rulings. Let us stand up and have our voices heard out there.

“We are showing support and emphasise that we will not tolerate abuse of any kind,” said McKenzie.

Dladla referred The Witness to the ANC Moses Mabhida Region, saying that the case had been made political and that he was unable to comment on it.

ANC regional spokesperson, Njabulo Mtolo, said they were happy that Dladla allowed the law to take its course.

“This shows that he respects the law and now that the court has made a decision. It means it’s the end of this journey for him.

“Those who are not happy about the court’s decision don’t respect the law,” said Mtolo.