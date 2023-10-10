Mpophomeni residents demand justice after rape suspect arrested

By Londiwe Xulu

Outraged Mpophomeni residents are demanding justice for two women who were allegedly raped by a well-known community member.

The man was arrested on Monday morning on charges of rape.

It is alleged that he raped a 20-year-old woman in the township on Thursday.

Residents further alleged that another 14-year-old was raped on Saturday by the same man, but police could not confirm this by the time of publication.

A relative of the 14-year-old girl said she was outraged by the man’s actions because he was known in the community and part of an organisation that fights crime.

The relative said they opened a case of rape over the weekend, but had challenges due to the man’s affiliation with other well-known people in the community.

We had some challenges [opening a case] because of this man’s connections. We also contacted ward councillors for assistance. He was finally arrested yesterday [Monday] morning. We were told that the police have been looking for this man. All we want is for the law to play its part. We are also calling on other women who have been victimised by this man, but were scared to come [forward], to [speak] out now so he can finally [be held accountable] for his actions.

A resident, who asked not to be named, has called for the community to stand together and fight crime and gender-based violence in the area.

“It is sad that this a well-known person … To hear that he too is a perpetrator, is sick. Our community is filled with so many criminal activities that needs us, as men, to fight and protect women and children. I hope the law will ensure that [this man] never harms another woman anywhere,” he said.

Ward 11 councillor Thulani Mthalane shared a message on the community’s Facebook page, saying he was aware of the cases and they had taken it up with the police.

He added they will meet with affected families.

Mthalane also confirmed that the man was arrested on Monday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit were investigating a case of rape.

He said a 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man known to her.

It is alleged that the woman went to the residence of the suspect to consult because he is believed to be a traditional healer. The suspect, who is related to the victim, reportedly took the woman to a nearby school where he allegedly raped her.

He added there is the possibility that the suspect could be linked to two other rape cases, but the investigation is still ongoing.