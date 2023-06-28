Msunduzi waits with bated breath for approved tariff increase

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Msunduzi Municipality says they are waiting for the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) to give them an approved percentage on the electricity tariff increase.

This is according the city manager Lulamile Mapholoba.

The increase is expected to kick in from July 1 this year. On March 31, Msunduzi Municipality passed their 21,49% tariff increase even though Nersa recommended 15,1% plus 3% based on the municipal guidelines.

Mapholoba told The Witness that they have made a submission to Nersa and are waiting for their response.

They are currently requesting backup information, which we have supplied, and we are hoping that by the end of this week we will have received a response on what they are approving. We made a request of 21%, but Nersa will give us the final percentage increase that they are approving.

On June 15, Nersa held a public hearing where Msunduzi made their submission about the 21,49% tariff increase; however, that application was opposed by Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business (PMCB) and was supported by Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc).

They have since written objection letters to Nersa.

Objection letter

In an objection letter by PMCB that The Witness has seen, they said since businesses and some domestic consumers are the only ones paying, it’s unconscionable to expect them to pay an even higher tariff whilst fewer and fewer other customers pay.

They said the municipality needs to address non-payment before asking them for any additional increases.

Given Msunduzi’s continued failure to manage the electricity function properly and given the fact that the situation just gets progressively worse every year [one must assume that there has been no real effort to address the theft and corruption and/or management are incapable of doing so] it is our view that an increase in electricity will not result in any infrastructure improvement.

“Msunduzi council does not behave in a fiscally responsible manner. The proposed increase is unaffordable and irrational in the current economic context — it will result in business closures and job losses. It negatively impacts the municipality’s own sustainability and therefore our city’s future,” reads the letter.

They added that the excessive mismanagement and corruption needs to be addressed before those who are paying their bills get asked to carry any more of the burden of ineptitude and inefficiency.

“The increase will not result in an improvement in infrastructure, it will just assist in covering some of the trading losses incurred by the Msunduzi Municipality as a result of mismanagement and corruption.

“Despite being under administration, Msunduzi council continues to make decisions that are fiscally irresponsible and uses ratepayers’ money inappropriately

“It is completely unaffordable in the current economic context and will result in business closures and job losses and it is irrational when considering the future sustainability of the municipality itself, and it is self-defeating.”

Msunduzi economic development agency

Msunduzi economic development agency (Meda) chairperson Kantha Naidoo said it was most unfair to pass on this increase to residents and most especially when it is a selected few that are actually keeping this city afloat when other areas are not paying.

She said to date, she is aware that Msunduzi has not submitted their methodology to Nersa of how they arrive at asking for such an exorbitant increase.

Many residents are already cash strapped taking into account their change in billing cycle and thereby placing severe financial constraints on residents and this increase I fear is going to push people over the edge and turn honest people into looking at desperate measures to keep their lights on.

“We, who reside in PMB, are being unfairly treated by our municipality and this must stop. As ratepayers, these municipal officials are accountable to us, not the other way around,” she said.

She added that the municipality’s priority should be addressing the illegal electricity connections and all those who are bypassing the prepaid meters.

Maarc

Maarc Chairperson Anthony Waldhausen said the municipality can’t make any increases to the electricity tariff until they get approval from Nersa on what tariff amount they can increase it to.

He said that the municipality needs to wait for Nersa first.

In their letter they said Msunduzi is only able to collect its revenue from 30% of sources (residents, businesses, and some government departments) whilst the 70% who can pay and or are illegal electricity connections are not being targeted.

They said this is putting a heavy strain on 30% paying customers to subsidise the 70% of non-paying customers.