Much-needed relief for motorists as fuel prices set to drop on Wednesday

By Zama Myeza

Just in time for the holiday season, motorists can look forward to some much-needed relief at the fuel pumps this December.

Continuing with the trend seen throughout November, motorists are in for another sizeable fuel price cut from Wednesday, after the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced the official petrol and diesel price adjustments.

Based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices for December 2023 will be adjusted as follows:

• Petrol (both 93 and 95 ULP & LRP): 65 cents per litre decrease.

• Diesel (0,05% sulphur): 235,42 cents per litre decrease.

• Diesel (0,005% sulphur): 241,42 cents per litre decrease.

• Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): 171,12 cents per litre decrease.

• Single maximum national retail for illuminating paraffin: 228 cents per litre decrease.

• Maximum LP gas retail price: 167 cents per kilogram increase.

According to DMRE, South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted monthly, informed by international and local factors.

International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs.

The average international product prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased in line with the lower crude oil prices.

Diesel and illuminating paraffin prices declined more that petrol because of increased production of middle distillates by refiners to cater for the expected increase in demand during the upcoming winter season in the northern hemisphere.

LPG prices increased due to the increase in the prices of propane and butane as a result of seasonal demand.

These factors led to lower contributions to the basic fuel prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 66,15 c/l, 192,98 c/l and 147,46 c/l, respectively.

The rand appreciated on average, against the U.S. dollar from 19.16 to 18,55 rand per USD during the period under review when compared to the previous one.