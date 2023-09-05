New indigent system for iLembe District Municipality

By Witness Reporter

The iLembe District Municipality will have a new digital management system to improve services across the district.

A statement released on behalf of the Vuthela local economic development support programme, said that the system replaces documented records with automated digital registers of indigent households who receive free water, electricity and sanitation services after being assessed according to the municipality’s criteria.

ALSO READ | iLembe introduces project to assist businesses through disasters

The system will cover the entire district and was developed by Vuthela iLembe LED support programme as part of its mandate to strengthen the financial management in the district.

The new system will make it easier, quicker, and more efficient to manage applications, assessments and services provided to indigent households in KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Ndwedwe and Maphumulo.

The new system will see 26 000 physical records converted to digital with constant updates in the system. It said the platform is based on a secure database that is accessible via the Internet and will assist in all facets of the application process.

ALSO READ | Business confidence rises in iLembe in KZN North Coast

Supporting documents can be taken on a mobile device and linked to the application. The system had 17 825 applicants in the iLembe District.