New KZN licence plate registration system officially launched

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The new KZN licence numbering system will reduce the risk of criminals targeting people based on which province they come from, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said on Thursday.

She said the new number plate system will create a common identity for the province and promote unity and pride.

Dube-Ncube was speaking at the official launch of the registration system, which was rolled out on Thursday, at the Pinetown Road Traffic Inspectorate.

The system is part of the migration from the current numbering system to a new continual numbering system.

“The new numbering system will come with improved security features, which will assist in the fight against crime.

“This paradigm shift is important in ensuring that the province aligns with other provinces and the national numbering system,” said the premier. The changes to the numbering system are prompted by the fact that some of the towns have run out of numbers.

The premier said it was important to implement the system as criminals were taking advantage of the existing system; it was easier to duplicate vehicle number plates.

She said the area-specific plates posed a challenge for motorists as it meant they could only renew their vehicle licence disc in the town or city it was registered in.

With this new and improved system, KZN residents will be at liberty to renew their licence discs anywhere in the province

The implementation will be rolled out in phases, starting on December 1 with the registration of new vehicles, change of ownership and re-registration of stolen and recovered vehicles. The second phase will commence on March 1, with the voluntary migration of all vehicle owners from the current to a new system.

Vehicle owners will be given 24 months to migrate to the new system. Thereafter motor vehicles will automatically be issued with a new format licence number when licensing their vehicles.

Station commander for Mariannhill SAPS, Colonel Muzi Thwala, said the common number plate system will assist in fighting crime in the area.

Thwala told The Witness that it will now be easier to identify vehicles that come in and out of the area, as Mariannhill was notorious for hijackings.

“The unified number plate will also eliminate the targeting of vehicles that are not from the area.”

When a car has an EC plate, for example, we found that it made them easy targets for perpetrators as they knew that it could be someone who was not familiar with the ins and outs of the neighbourhood

“Even when we introduced licence cards many years ago, there was push-back from motorists who preferred to have their licence in their ID book, but with time people adapt and we are hoping that our people will comply.”