New TVET college in KZN to be named after late Zulu King

A KZN-based technical and vocational education and training (TVET) college will be renamed in honour of the late Amazulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande made this announcement on Friday, at the launch and official opening of the state-of-the-art fourth industrial revolution (4IR) and largest smart skills centre in the country, which is based at Mthashana TVET College skills centre in Babanango, in the Zululand District.

A statement issued by the Department of Higher Education said the renaming of the Mthashana TVET College — which has six campuses, a training centre and a skills centre across the Zululand District — is the minister’s biggest tribute to the king.

Nzimande said the king made an empirical contribution to youth development in the province. “It is not by coincidence that we have decided to build this smart skills centre here at Babanango, a town which was established almost 120 years ago and is home to more or less 2 000 people.

This facility will enable a child from this rural area to have and access the same opportunities as a child from the city

He also instructed his executive in the department, both at the national and KZN regional levels, to expedite the process before next year’s general election.

The centre will provide tech learning programmes, such as virtual and augmented reality, robotics, and internet access, among others. Nzimande added the centre was chosen because of its remoteness.

“The Babanango area was specifically identified for the establishment of the smart skills centre because it is deep in the rural area of KwaZulu-Natal, and lacks Internet connectivity …” he said.

The centre will provide Internet access as well as a host of other technology to those in the rural areas.