Newcastle firm on beggars

By Chanel George

The presence of beggars throughout the city has expanded over time and with at least two begging at each robot, they have become a headache for residents to deal with.

While the Msunduzi Municipality is working with a homeless shelter in the city to try to reduce the number of beggars on the street, the Newcastle Municipality traffic services has adopted a firmer stance.

The Newcastle Municipality traffic services has warned road users not to give beggars on the road anything or else they will face the might of the law.

The traffic services arrested 12 beggars on Friday, all at intersections in Newcastle, for causing a likely source of danger to traffic.

In a public message, they urged the public not to sponsor or support the beggars because they are negatively affecting road safety by doing so.

If motorists or passengers do, then we will charge the motorist for putting their hand out of the vehicle for purposes other than giving an authorised hand signal.

They said, among other problems, the beggars hinder emergency services from responding to emergencies.

DA Amajuba district

Amajuba District DA constituency head Dr Imran Keeka said the move was informed by a public outcry regarding the danger posed by traffic light beggars.

Keeka confirmed that even motorists will be slapped with fines if caught breaking municipal and traffic by-laws.

We have a private security company that engaged the municipality’s protection services in finding a solution to the problem. Twelve traffic light beggars were indeed arrested and should you be caught driving and handing over whatever to beggars at traffic lights, you will be fined.

Msunduzi deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize has been actively involved in the upcoming homeless shelter in Doull Road in efforts to curb homelessness in the city.

Msunduzi municipality

Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said according to the city’s general by-laws, no person shall in a street or public place beg for money or goods or ask or solicit anything, whether by gesture, word or otherwise, therefore, any person who fails to comply with this provision or fails to comply shall be guilty of an offence and be liable, on conviction, to a fine or to imprisonment or to both as decided by a competent court.

This means that supporting beggars on public roads is in contravention and violation of the by-laws as it condones criminal behaviour.

“There is a programme in place aimed at addressing the issue of people living on the streets,” she said.

Mkhize said the municipality has also increased the visibility of law enforcement officers to ensure that the by-laws are enforced.