Newly constructed N3 highway near Peter Brown bridge needs repairing

By Chanel George

The N3 highway from the Peter Brown off-ramp to Liberty Midlands Mall, which cost R340 million to construct, needs to be re-patched due to the low quality of finishing and materials used.

The roadworks, which started in 2021 and were completed in December 2022, had caused a lot of inconvenience to motorists and many accidents took place on that part of the road which some blamed on the construction works.

It took place across three lanes on either side of the freeway between Link and Sanctuary roads. While construction was taking place, there were traffic diversions through residential areas mainly due to accidents. These diversions caused damage to road infrastructure in the area.

ALSO READ | KZN transport department launch R77m road reconstruction project

The councillor of ward 25, Reginald Khanyile told The Witness that a meeting took place on Tuesday at the Harry Gwala Stadium to discuss the road. It was attended by members from Sanral, the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), Umngeni’s traffic department and the community.

During the meeting, reports were presented by Khanyile, which he had received from the project liaison office six weeks ago, saying that the mix ratio used was reportedly not 100% accurate so in December after the project had been completed, when big trucks used the freeway, the road began to collapse and ripple under the weight of the trucks.

ALSO READ | Road closures: R103 to get rehabilitated

The parties at fault are yet to be determined, he said. He added that the engineers, contractor and material supplier now have to submit independent reports to Sanral by the end of this month and there will be an assessment done to determine who is at fault and who is liable for the cost to repair the road.

Both the northbound and southbound roads will need to be redone. He added that officials from Msunduzi Municipality and its traffic department were not present at the meeting, despite being invited.

“What is disappointing is that the municipality did not attend the meeting even though we had invited them. This is a matter that affects the people of the city.

So many people have already lost their lives on this road. They couldn’t even send a representative

Pierre Cronje, who was present at the meeting representing Sanral and Naidu Construction told The Witness the material used for the finishing layer of the roads was poor.

“Due to the December heat and the tonnage of the trucks that use the road, they will have to do patching,” said Cronje.

He said they are still waiting on experts to assess the damage. The repairing of the roads is said to take up to three months to complete and is expected to start in September. It is unclear how much it will cost.

Chairperson of the Townhill Community Police Forum (CPF) James Martin said during the construction period the trucks diverted through the residential areas had heavy loads which the residential roads could not carry.

ALSO READ | Probe into Inanda, Durban, road repairs

“Although the CPF has no jurisdiction to control traffic, we will not allow the roads to be damaged and we look forward to working together with RTI to reassure residents that we do not have a repeat of the accidents that occurred on this road,” said Martin.

One of the major accidents that attracted national attention include the Easter weekend 41 vehicle pile-up which resulted in the death of five people and left many injured.

Another accident which made headlines was in May 2022 when two trucks, a bakkie, minibus and five other cars were involved in a collision which resulted in a fully-loaded taxi bursting into flames, trapping 16 passengers inside who burnt to death.

Msunduzi Municipality’s spokesperson said she could not comment on the matter