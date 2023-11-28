No blue flag status for Durban beaches

By Khethukuthula Xulu

As Durban prepares to welcome holidaymakers to the coast, there seem to be mixed views regarding the water quality at several of the city’s public beaches.

According to the eThekwini website, results from tests conducted between November 13 and 20 reveal that all 23 bathing beaches boast either excellent or acceptable water quality.

eThekwini spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said beach water quality testing by eThekwini was done twice a week, given that the 23 bathing beaches must be tested along the eThekwini coastline. She said the next round of testing was scheduled to be done on Monday.

However, water quality tests done by Talbot Laboratory on November 16, indicated that six Durban beaches had high levels of E. coli.

Environmentalist and Adopt-A-River founder Janet Simpkins said it was important to note that by the time results are published, the sea conditions may have already changed, and readings would have too.

“This is the case for any moving body of water. We are able to use this information as part of a greater awareness plan.

“We have been sampling these sites for close on two years with Talbot The art of Water now and at the request of the eThekwini Municipality, ahead of the 2023 festive season, they asked to join us at each of the sites,” she said.

Simpkins said out of the six beaches, four have generally maintained a good record. “The city is aware of the two problematic sites. The Umgeni river sites are shocking and always have been. Same can be said for the other rivers north and south we have sampled too — Umdloti and Umbilo,” she said.

Simpkins said this set of samples [Talbot] was collected after rainfall. “This always brings nasty things down, seen and unseen. We have always advised the public to keep out of the sea for a day or two after rain. Especially if there are rivers close by.”

Simpkins, however, called for a more cohesive approach when it comes to releasing the results.

“These results point to a greater ongoing issue and raises concerns over transparency. We sample together. We did not release together.”

In October, the KZN South Coast region boasted having the highest number of Blue Flag beaches in the province. The KZN South Coast Blue Flag beaches for 2023/2024 are Marina, Trafalgar, Southport, Umzumbe and Hibberdene — all under the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality.

No Durban beaches made the Blue Flag list. Beaches that have achieved the international certification of Blue Flag have adhered to the Foundation for Environmental Education’s (FEE) standards of environmental management.

These standards relate to water quality, safety, and public environmental education. All properties and companies that apply for the Blue Flag award are assessed by a South African national jury as well as by the Blue Flag international jury in Europe.

In South Africa, Wessa (The Wildlife and Environmental Society of South Africa), has been locally managing this globally recognised eco-label in partnership with FEE since 2001.

According to Wessa, the Blue Flag is a voluntary programme that shows a very strong commitment to environmental sustainability from municipalities that are awarded. Sisilana said eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda will unpack issues regarding the Blue Flag initiative during a press briefing on Wednesday.

The mayor will also be officially launching the 2023 festive season programme and share the city’s state of readiness to ensure a safe and enjoyable festive season for all.