Some Bishopstowe residents have been without water for 10 days

By Akheel Sewsunker

The farming community of Bishopstowe, situated on the outskirts of Pietermaritzburg, has suffered ten days without water, allegedly due to Umgeni Water’s not being paid.

However, the residents, whose water bills are up to date, have not been able to establish the reason for the non-payment and who is to blame for the situation.

Residents, who spoke to The Witness, said they were initially told that there is a property in the area where the municipality cannot locate the water meter to bill the owner and, as a result, the water was cut off.

However, along with that property, it is alleged the whole area’s water supply was cut as well.

Bishopstowe resident Jan Hendrik Lonte said he had gone to investigate the problem and one of the valves was missing.

I thought it had been stolen because we have had valves stolen before.

He rallied the community, who together gathered material for a temporary pipe, so the residents could at least have their water partially restored in the meantime.

The next day, I went out and bought new piping. When I got to the site to fix the pipe, municipal workers were already there. They were not happy that we fixed the pipe. They said that the valve was not stolen and they had removed it because of non-payments.

He said the residents later learnt there was one property where the municipality could not locate the water meter and as a result, the owner had not been billed for 30 years.

It has come to light that there is a resident with an outstanding balance of 30 years and the municipality did not know where the meter was for that farm, so they took out the valve that feeds the whole E section. They did not try to investigate where the valves are for individual houses.

Lonte said it was extremely unfair that residents who had been diligently paying their accounts must now go without water due to this issue.

There are people who are paying and don’t have water. Water is life and we are suffering. We are a mixed farming community. There are sugar cane farms, livestock such as chicken and cattle, as well as farmers growing vegetables. We have to pump water from dams and boreholes to people, because water is our livelihood.

If someone has defaulted on payment, then yes, go switch them off. But if the [workers] on the ground don’t know where to switch off, they can’t just switch off the whole area.

Lonte added that some areas have been having trouble with water for years.

F section in Bishopstowe has not had water since 2021. There was a major fault at the Northdale substation. Since then, they have been switched on and off daily and sometimes they forget to switch it on.

Darryl Simons, ward 38 chairperson for human settlements and housing, said he has been to the Msunduzi Municipality to report this issue but was told they were not aware of the problem.

Umgeni Water and uMgungundlovu [told me] they are removing valves due to the non-payment from the Msunduzi Municipality.

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize, said the matter has been brought to the municipality’s attention and is under investigation.