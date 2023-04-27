Nutrition scandal: No apology yet from IFP MPL after implicating Amazulu FC owner

By Clive Ndou

IFP KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mntomuhle Khawula Wednesday declined to disclose whether he will apologise to Amazulu FC owner Sandile Zungu for stating that the soccer team boss was behind the company embroiled in the province’s nutrition programme scandal.

In last week’s provincial legislature sitting, Khawula asked KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer to explain why the department resolved to award the province’s school nutrition programme contract to “one person, Sandile Zungu”.

However, it later emerged that the person behind Pacina Retail, the company which was awarded the contract, was in fact Manzini Zungu, and not Sandile Zungu as stated by Khawula.

The AmaZulu FC owner then threatened to take legal action against Khawula.

Asked whether he has tendered an apology to Sandile Zungu, Khawula said he was not at liberty to talk about the matter.

At this stage I have no comment. I will talk at the right moment.

Manzini Zungu, who is also linked to AmaZulu FC, is related to the soccer club’s owner.

The confusion around whether it was Sandile Zungu or Manzini Zungu, who owned Pacina Retail, resulted in the AmaZulu FC owner issuing a public statement, which was also posted on social media.

In the statement, Sandile Zungu made it clear that he has no links to Pacina Retail.

I wish to place on the record that Sandile Zungu is not involved in the National Schools Nutrition Programme in KwaZulu-Natal [or elsewhere for that matter]. I have never been and never will be.

“Similarly, none of the organisations that I am associated with are involved in the aforementioned programme.

I urge people to refrain from misusing and abusing my name. It is entirely unfair and unjust and is damaging to my name.

Asked by The Witness on Wednesday if Khawula has since apologised to him, the AmaZulu FC owner said, “No, he hasn’t”.