One dead, another in hospital after Durban drive-by shooting

By Khethukuthula Xulu

A man was killed and another critically injured after a drive-by shooting in Newlands East, Durban on Friday afternoon.

The Newlands East police have opened a charge of murder and three of attempted murder after four men were ambushed by unknown men.

“It is alleged that the four men were standing next to Musa Dladla Road in Newlands East when a silver Toyota Tazz approached and its occupants opened fire towards the four men.

“One person was fatally shot, the second victim was rushed to hospital while the other two managed to escape unharmed,” said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

The motive for the killing is unknown.