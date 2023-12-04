Outcry as NGO lays off staff

By Chris Ndaliso

An NGO at the forefront of land rights advocacy since 1979 is set to retrench all three of its fieldworkers at the end of the month due to budget constraints, yet top management has for the most remained unaffected.

Established 44 years ago by social justice activist Peter Brown (a major road through the city is named after him), the Association for Rural Advancement (Afra) supports marginalised black rural people, with a focus on farm dwellers and securing land rights for labour tenants.

With part of its core mandate involving community liaison and education, staff at the NGO are questioning how will the organisation function without any fieldworkers.

ALSO READ | KZN couple allegedly swindle charity out of millions

Like other non-governmental organisations, Afra is grappling with the impact of dwindling donor funding, prompting it to review its entire operation and strategic mandates.

Earlier this year, the NGO started a series of restructuring discussions resulting in the decision to axe all three fieldworkers and to cutback on office costs such as telephone bills and tea and coffee. As a result of this some staff have cried foul, saying that it was unfair to retrench all the fieldworkers but leave management “untouched”.

Despite operating in the social justice field and striving to give a voice to the marginalised, it appears that the NGO’s workers fear speaking out openly about the restructuring.

I can’t be seen talking to you because that could get me in trouble. This retrenchment is not fair given that there are no salary cuts for senior management.

“It would make sense if managers were talking about salary cuts because of financial constraints, but that’s not the case. To maintain the status quo, the fieldworkers were sacrificed,” said a staff member.

The Witness understands that the retrenchment of the three fieldworkers will cut Afra’s salary bill by R40 000 a month, whereas the top three managers earn R170 000 per month amongst them.

ALSO READ | Durban charity kitchen set to benefit thousands more

Afra’s executive director Laurel Oettle said the organisation has had to continually review its strategies in order to align with changing conditions. She said multiple factors led to the restructure, including the reduction in donor funding, the completion and termination of some major projects, and the change in strategic direction.

Like many other non-profit organisations in South Africa, we are facing financial challenges due to a reduction in available funding for social justice work in particular, as well as increasingly stringent donor expectations and requirements.

“One of our major four-year projects ended in September 2023 as scheduled and this was a non-renewable contract that had contributed to a significant number of staff salaries,” said Oettle.

“As a consequence of this challenging funding environment and the ending of this project, Afra is confronting a salary funding shortfall starting from January 2024. This situation corresponds with the end of Afra’s current strategy, and the start of implementing its new four-year strategic framework,” said Oettle, adding that Afra had to take steps to safeguard the sustainability of its work in the longer term.

Explaining why it was only the fieldworkers who were being retrenched, Oettle said that Afra’s programmes had a considerable impact in empowering farm dwellers, many of whom were now actively engaging with municipalities and other stakeholders on their own.

“First and foremost, with farm dweller organisations being so effective, there is less need for Afra to dedicate significant human resources to work on the ground. The focus has shifted to monitoring the implementation of court resolutions in relation to labour tenants and services on farms in particular.

This shift in focus and strategy requires highly strategic and self-managing teams with a range of skills that include policy monitoring and research, high-level advocacy and excellence in relationship-building, budget and planning management, and reporting.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg NGO’s vegetable garden helps feed the community

Oettle said the salary levels for the management team was aligned to the “lower end of current NGO sector averages” and was commensurate with the skills, experience and responsibility levels required at management level.

“In the context of a financial crisis, the sustainability of the organisation is the key mandate of management, and it would be highly irresponsible to take away capacity at a level that will have a direct impact on the organisation’s ability to secure suitable funding and resources, manage strategic partnership effectively, manage its financial and administrative functions to the high level required by Afra’s funders, and deliver excellently on existing and any new funding contracts,” she responded.

The executive director said that contrary to the assertions being made, the entire organisation was impacted and staff that were directly affected were receiving a “wide range of support”.

After the consultations with staff on cost-saving measures, the senior management volunteered to reduce their cost of living increase for 2024 to lower than that of all other staff members

“To further cut costs, tea and cleaning for the office have been reduced. Telephone costs have been curbed to a maximum monthly usage unless otherwise pre-approved, for example if an increase in calls to stakeholders and beneficiaries ahead of a big event or workshop is anticipated, and [the provision] for 13th cheques in 2024 has been removed.”