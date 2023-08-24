Parents join protest calling for help at uMshwathi school

By Londiwe Xulu

With placards calling for help, parents and pupils from Fortmannspruit Primary School in uMshwathi peacefully protested outside the school on Wednesday.

The parents said classes were dismissed because they had not received feedback from the Department of Education (DoE) following a request for it to intervene in issues they had with the school.

The Witness had sight of a letter, which was signed by the school principal, teachers and other staff members, detailing the issues.

The letter states that the department is aware of all the issues at the school, but it has done nothing to help.

“There is no healthy and running water as taps are constantly stolen and JoJo tanks are not in a healthy condition since there are no rains. Learners are forced to carry lunch boxes to school because food from the school scheme [nutritional programme] is always stolen.

“The classrooms have no windows and doors because they were stolen. The kids are exposed to different weather conditions, it is more hard in the rainy and cold weather,” reads the letter.

The school also has no electricity and the gas stove and cylinder they used for cooking were stolen during break-ins.

The school is a multi-grade one, located within a farm with 101 pupils and five female teachers. Most of the parents whose children attend the school are farm workers.

One of the parents, Thandeka Thusini, said they were worried about their children’s and teacher’s safety and health, and called for the department to intervene.

“Since 2020, the school has had about 19 break-ins and they were reported to the police, but nothing was done.

“Children would see the stolen items in the community and report it to the school, but when the police are contacted, they want proof it belongs to the school, even though school equipment have a mark.

“Our children’s lives are at risk and all the government departments don’t seem to care because they are all aware of our cries but we are not getting any help.

As parents, we decided to support our children who didn’t go to class to again call for help

Ward councillor Skhumbuzo Nxumalo said he was not aware of other issues at the school except for the break-ins.

“Relevant people are attending to the issue of break-ins at the school. However, the community knows the person committing all these break-ins, but its a pity that no one has come forward,” said Nxumalo.

He added that he was not aware the school does not have running water.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said: “We have activated the district director and his team to quickly and closely work on this matters.”