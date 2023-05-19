Parents urged to ensure pupils don’t bring weapons, drugs to school

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Calls have been made for parents and communities to play a role in ensuring safety in schools, by ensuring that pupils do not carry dangerous weapons and drugs.

This comes after drugs and a number of dangerous weapons including knives, hammers and other sharp objects were found in the possession of pupils at Lamontville High School in Chatsworth on Wednesday.

These weapons and drugs, which included dagga, were taken out voluntarily by pupils during a visit and a prayer by different business owners and pastors.

Violence at schools on the rise

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) spokesperson Nomarashiya Caluza said violence in schools is increasing and in its view what is happening in schools is a reflection of what is happening in communities.

Parents must work with schools to ensure that when pupils come to school they come in a way that is respecting the school rules. They must come together and be clear in support of teaching and learning and they must also play their part.

“In as much as the department is expected to do something, it all starts with the parents ensuring that his/her child is well-behaved. Then the school, through the SGB, must ensure that there is a clear code of conduct, known and adhered to, by all pupils,” she said.

Caluza said the carrying of weapons to school is putting the lives of teachers and pupils in danger.

National Teachers’ Union (Natu) president, Sibusiso Malinga, said all departments need to play a role in fighting this problem. He said the pupils are reflecting what they see in the community and at home.

“The biggest problem we have is that parents are scared of their children and are failing to parent them. There is also no leadership in the communities. Teachers can also not discipline these pupils because corporal punishment was closed but the department failed to provide an alternative to dealing with these pupils.”

This is a societal issue and we cannot blame the government and department only, we need to blame ourselves as well. Everyone needs to play a role.

He said they have been advocating for safety in schools. “Safety in schools needs to be made a priority. Security needs to be tight in schools just like in other government institutions.” DA KZN spokesperson on education, Dr Imran Keeka, said school safety requires a “whole-of-society approach”.

“Communities, parents, learners, schools, the Department of Education and SAPS as well as other actors all have a role to ensure there is no thuggery, gangsterism, vandalism and as we have seen in major breaches of security, even murders on our school premises.

Those found in possession of weapons must not just be mollycoddled, but treated with the seriousness their actions carry.

“Social workers, parents and the police must deal with each individual case. Only so much can be done in schools. We have tabled the DAs whole-of-society approach that requires the Taliban faction of the ANC-led government to listen, adapt and implement what will work in KZN,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi, said this issue is not only for the department but parents need to play their role as well.