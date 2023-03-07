Partnering up to address service delivery issues

Witness Reporter

Ratepayer associations and civic organisations around the province are planning to form a broader civic movement to deal with poor service delivery by municipalities.

The different associations met in Shongweni on Saturday to discuss the formation of a broader KZN civic movement in the province as a response to the lack of service delivery.

The Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc), said it found that residents are having to step in to do the work which municipalities are failing to do.

ALSO READ | Cogta deploys graduate interns at Msunduzi to boost service delivery

Marrc chairperson, Anthony Waldhausen, said residents are concerned about the high levels of corruption, poor service delivery and incompetence at municipalities.

At a meeting held at Shongweni on Saturday, March 4, representatives from resident and ratepayer associations discussed the formation of a broader movement. To date there are 18 associations and civic organisations that have formed an informal group to provide support and to learn from each other. The KZN RRA and Civics group represents residents from across the province of KZN and includes Pietermaritzburg, eThekwini, inland, north, and south coasts. This also includes the eThekwini RRA which is an umbrella body of 50 RRAs and civic organisations that covers Amanzimtoti to Hammarsdale. READ MORE Hulamin bounces back

He said this was the first physical meeting of the group, but they all are part of a WhatsApp group where they are able to share challenges, successes and learn from each other.

It was agreed at the meeting to formalise the group into the KZN Civic Movement that will comprise of all resident and ratepayer associations and civic organisations throughout KZN. This has inspired the rest of the RRAs and civic organisations into action and to hold their municipalities accountable. The formation of the civic movement is uniting all residents in KZN and is truly representative of all residents who are united to save their cities and towns.

ALSO READ | ANC vows to prioritise service delivery in 2023

All the groups welcomed the initiative as a vehicle to drive their struggle against lack of service delivery.

Lincoln Mead resident, Kantha Naidoo, said Saturday’s meeting was very productive.

It was inspiring to see so many active hard-working citizens enthusiastic about getting their areas right and for equal service to all. In the end what it boils down to is that each of us as organisations are now getting united in getting the services we pay for.

Craig Millar of the Hilton Resident and Ratepayer Association said: “It is important for our civic bodies to work together to improve delivery of services to all residents and ratepayers.

By pooling resources and working together we can achieve more, and we welcome the formation of a body that can help coordinate our activities and plan strategically.

Ish Pradhladh, president of the eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association (ERRA) and chairperson of the Reservoir Hills Ratepayer and Residents Association (RHRRA), said infrastructure and service delivery was failing.

Tenders are being allocated at inflated prices, and there’s jobs for pals.

Now is the time for residents to take the bull by the horns and to hold our municipalities accountable. It’s our money and we have the right to service delivery.

ALSO READ | Service delivery protests that rocked Pietermaritzburg in 2022

Secretary of the Tongaat Ratepayers Association, Jay Govender, said he felt “extremely” privileged to belong to an umbrella body with such vast experience and knowledge.