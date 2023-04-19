Passengers from Howick to Mpophomeni robbed at gunpoint

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The armed robbery at gunpoint of passengers on board a minibus taxi from Howick to Mpophomeni has shaken the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco).

The incident is believed to have happened at around 5 pm on Monday when gunmen who were also passengers on board the minibus taxi held up the unsuspecting commuters and their driver at gunpoint.

One of the passengers posted the incident on the Mpophomeni Facebook page describing how the brazen gunmen took control of the passengers.

According to the passenger, the gunmen forced the taxi driver to drop them off next to their getaway car which was waiting at a strategic location along the route, and escaped with their loot, including cellphones, money, laptops and the taxi’s keys.

“One of the gunmen was sitting in the front seat while the other one was seated at the back. We left Howick at around 5 pm. When we were at Merrivale the gunman who was sitting in the front seat was talking to someone on the phone.

“The conversation sounded as if this person was going to pick him up at Merrivale. He then asked the driver to drop him off along the route and the driver said the spot where he wanted to get down was too dangerous. He then asked to be dropped off in kwaSathane next to a white Toyota Corolla with no number plates,” he said.

He said when the taxi stopped the gunman in the front seat said his goodbyes and pretended that he was opening the door before suddenly taking out a gun.

“I heard a gunshot, and the other one who was at the back instructed the driver to switch off the engine. The driver tried not to co-operate and the man started to cock the gun.”

Both gunmen then asked for cellphones and money. They even took the taxi’s key and fled using the getaway car that was waiting for them.

Santaco shocked by incident

Santaco provincial spokesperson Sifiso Shangase said they were shocked and saddened by the incident.

“What happened in this taxi is very bad and we would like to see the law taking its course in this matter. This incident does not sit well with us because we do not know whether it was done deliberately to scare the people from taking taxis or what.”

“It is very worrying because it is not only scary to the residents but it will also affect the taxi business negatively,” he said.

Shangase said following the incident, they will engage with Operation Hlokomela and Ngilokothe to discuss a way forward that will help them to protect their passengers.

The two organisations work with the taxi industry on issues relating to the safety and security of the commuters.

“The organisation will meet to discuss ways to protect passengers, and to possibly have security personnel to escort taxis late at night. We also advise drivers to be very vigilant. If they suspect something they must just drive into the nearest police station,” he said.

No arrests yet

Acting Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Warrant Officer Panchael Singh said no injuries were reported. He said police are investigating a case of armed robbery and no one has been arrested.

However, there is an activation plan in place to track down the suspects. Since the incident, Mpophomeni residents have shared their frustrations and concerns on Facebook.

Siza Zuma said: “[Those of] us who are coming back late, we are not safe. We saw the taxi but we thought it was broken.” Zinhle Mchunu said: “This is the first time hearing something like this. We are always travelling with criminals everywhere. We are grateful that no one got killed.” Mtho Man Mavundla said:

This is the time to bring back the security to guard [taxis].

Nqobile Ndlela said: “It is so difficult because people who catch taxis on the road at night won’t be able to get them.”