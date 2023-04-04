PICS | First sight of snow for the year in the Drakensberg

By Nosipho Gumede

Holiday resorts took to social media to express their excitement as the Drakensberg saw its first sight of snow on the mountain tops on Tuesday.

Berg Protection Services Drakensberg, Premier Resort Sani Pass and other holiday resorts posted the first sight of snow for the season in the Southern Drakensberg on their Facebook page.

The Witness spoke to the Tourism chairperson for the central and Northern Drakensberg, Megan Bedingham, who said that there have been reports of snow in the central Drakensberg, the high peak mountains near Champaign Valley and Cathkin Peak.

Bookings for the Berg

She added that the Easter holidays are going to be busy for the berg.

Bookings might also be boosted by the annual Splashy Fen music festival which will be held over the weekend.

South African Weather Services

However, South African Weather Services (SAWS) Weather forecaster Odirile Modipa said their system is not showing any signs of snow at the moment.