PICS | Gift of the giver’s team visit landspout hit areas

By Nosipho Gumede

The Gift of the Givers team visited the Bhambayi area and the Kasturba Gandhi School in Durban to assess storm damage, together with Bhambayi Project, a local NPO based in Bhambayi on Thursday morning.

This follows a landspout that hit the eThekwini region on Tuesday afternoon.

ALSO READ | Updated | Displaced families to be assisted with building material

Gift of the giver’s chairman and founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said their teams were unable to immediately asses the damage due to the severity of the storm.

Gift of the Givers has been in constant communication with individuals in our network, councillors and disaster management teams during the course of the night and early this morning. Assessment was not possible yesterday with the ongoing rain, traffic volumes and darkness settling in,” said Sooliman.

He said that the feedback was very encouraging compared to the floods of April 11, 2022.

ALSO READ | Death toll rises to four following heavy rains and strong winds

He said his teams will also be visiting other areas also affected including Ohlanga, Claremont, Folweni, Umzinto, Pennington, Kelso and Oshabeni.