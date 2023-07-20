PICS | More frost bitten days for parts of KZN

By Nosipho Gumede

It’s another winterful day in KZN as South African Weather services (SAWS) has warned of more snow and cold weather conditions for parts of KZN.

A yellow level 2 warning for disruptive snow over the south-western parts of KZN has been issued for Thursday.

According to the weather office, very cold conditions are expected over the western parts and in the midlands of KZN from Thursday into Friday.

They said that these weather conditions might lead to icy roads resulting in traffic disruptions and isolated loss of vulnerable livestock and crops.

Snow check

Areas that are expected to experience Snow include Ladysmith, Kokstad, Royal National Park, Underberg and Giants Castle.

Tourism chair of Drakensberg, Megan Bedingham, confirmed that there is snow on the high berg and at the mountain tops at the moment, however they are expecting more snow on Thursday night as predicted.

Meanwhile, the department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has activated all disaster management teams in different municipalities, to be ready to respond if needed, following the snow warning.

In the statement, Cogta warned residents, particularly in the Midlands areas, regarding the expected snow.

Affected areas

Cogta said the freezing levels are dropping significantly, potentially resulting in snowfalls over parts of Harry Gwala, western uMgungundlovu, and uThukela districts and areas which are likely to be affected by the snow include Alfred Duma – Ladysmith, Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma – Underberg, Greater Kokstad, Impendle – Inge, Inkosi Langalibalele – Estcourt, Inkosi Langalibalele – Sobabili, Mpofana – Giants Castle, Mpofana – Mooi River, Okhahlamba, uMngeni and Umzimkhulu Local Municipality.

“As families will be using fire to keep warm during this freezing weather, we urge extreme caution when dealing with fire.

During this period, there has been an increase in fire disasters, often resulting in the loss of life. We appeal to all residents, especially those in informal settlements, to prioritise safety,” read the statement.

The department added that the use of candles, gas and paraffin stoves, izimbawula, and electric appliances must be closely monitored at all times and should never be left unattended.

They also urged road users to exercise caution while travelling and, if possible, consider avoiding travel altogether as roads may become slippery.