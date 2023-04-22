Police clamp down on criminal activities

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Multiple arrests, ranging from drug possession, illegal firearm possessions, hijacking and issued fines for shop compliance and dumping were made by Durban Metro Police this week.

While the Durban Metro police trio unit was patrolling on the M25, it stopped a white VW Polo being driven suspiciously and searched it.

Metro police spokesperson, Boysie Zungu, said a firearm with a filed off serial number was found with ammunition.

Three suspects aged 25 to 45 were arrested.

On Monday, Metro police followed up on a tip-off of a suspect that was transporting drugs into the Ntuzuma area north of Durban.

Our team acted on the information received and apprehended a suspect (25) who was found in possession of suspected heroin with a street value of R2 300

The following day, metro received information of the whereabouts of an individual suspected to be involved in a petrol-bombing incident at a Phoenix SAPS member’s house.

“The suspect (40) was apprehended with drugs. He was arrested for possession of 2 790 suspected heroin capsules with a street value of R55 800,” said Zungu.

On the same day in Chatsworth, metro’s tactical support unit arrested one male (29) in the Chatsworth area.

“The suspect was arrested for possession of 120 pieces of suspected rock cocaine with a street value of R12 000 and a firearm,” said Zungu.

The K9 unit arrested one male who was found driving a white VW Polo that was hijacked in Umlazi, south of Durban, earlier this month.

“The suspect was processed at Durban Central police station.”

Metro police and Durban Solid Waste conducted a raid in Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street addressing shop compliance.

Eight shops were charged for failure to provide proof to the municipal officials that a waste removal contract was in place.

Fines of R5 000 were issued for each offence.