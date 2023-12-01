Police find decomposing body of missing man found

By Khethukuthula Xulu

This week, SAPS search and rescue officers in KwaZulu-Natal discovered the decomposing body of a Durban man who had been reported missing in Verulam, north of Durban.

The body was that of 59-year-old Sagren Kaniappen, who went missing last Friday while he was doing an airport pick-up as a self-employed tour driver.

He left his home on Friday at around 9 am for a pick-up at King Shaka International Airport.

He was meant to drop the client off in Hillcrest.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said Verulam SAPS were investigating a case of murder after a body of a 59-year-old man was found at Tea Estate in Verulam.

The body, which was in the early stages of decomposition, was retrieved by the police officers from the search and rescue unit in the bushes. “It is alleged that the victim was kidnapped and a case was registered at Phoenix police station.

Kaniappen’s white Suzuki Ertiga was found abandoned at Cato Manor on the day of his disappearance.

“The matter is still under investigation,” said Gwala.

Family spokesperson, Dawn Gounden, from Renegades Search and Rescue, said Kaniappen leaves behind his wife and four children.

“He was a humble, courteous and respectful man, who was loved by many. He had made many friends.”

I received many calls from people who had seen the flyer circulating — he was loved by people of all races.

She said his disappearance left his family in a state of distress and uncertainty.

As they navigate through the overwhelming emotions, they find solace and gratitude in the unwavering support and efforts of SAPS search and rescue and all organisations involved in the search and rescue operation.

“This sheds light on the collaborative approach, challenges faced and the profound impact of this joint endeavour on both the SAPS and the search teams that have brought closure. “Investigations will continue in the hope that justice shall prevail,” she said.