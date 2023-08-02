Police launch manhunt for cop killers

By Nosipho Gumede

Police have launched a massive manhunt for at least two suspects who robbed, kidnapped and killed a police officer in KwaMbonambi, in the King Cetshwayo district, on Tuesday evening.

According to SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, Warrant Officer Nkosinathi Ntinga and his wife, who is also a police Sergeant at the KwaMbonambi Police Station, were inside their house at Phetane Reserve with a colleague, a senior administration clerk who had paid them a visit.

Netshiunda said information at their disposal indicate that two armed suspects barged into the house and robbed the police officers of their service pistols and cell phones, before forcing both Warrant Officer Ntinga and the clerk inside a vehicle which belonged to the clerk and drove off.

The sergeant was left in the house unharmed. The clerk, who works at the Ntambanana Police Station, was found lying along the road with injuries and it is suspected that he was thrown out of a moving vehicle. He was taken to hospital where he is receiving medical attention. Warrant Officer Ntinga was found dead at the Umsunduze River bank with multiple gunshot wounds.

He added that the vehicle was found abandoned in a sugarcane field, a short distance from where the police officer’s body was found.

Police have appealed to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or to call the Crime stop number 08600 10111. Alternatively, they can tip-off the police anonymously through the MySAPS App.