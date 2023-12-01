Power boost for KZN hospitals

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The health sector has been identified as one of the key beneficiaries of the bulk of the 450 generators donated by the Chinese government.

A total of 450, six-kilowatt generators were received by the minister for Electricity, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, on behalf of South African government, at the official handover in Howick on Thursday.

Ramokgopa was accompanied by the deputy minister of Health, Sibongiseni Dhlomo. The People’s Republic of China was represented by Chen Xiaodong.

ALSO READ | KZN education department supplying generators to some schools

The generators will be used as a backup to alleviate the impacts of load shedding in the delivery of services in clinics, schools and courts whilst government continues to implement the Energy Action Plan to ultimately end load shedding and create sustainable energy security.

The donation forms part of the technical assistance programme that was entered into in August during China’s head of state visit to South Africa. Deputy Health minister Dhlomo revealed that 306 of the 450 generators will go to health facilities across the country.

“We have already worked out logistics. Each province will receive at least 38 generators and KwaZulu-Natal will receive a little more, which is 44. The capacity of the clinics that have generators is 10 kW, but these ones will be combined to six by six to get 12 kW. “This means that 19 clinics will be getting generators because each clinic will have two generators,” he said.

ALSO READ | MTN to combat the effects of load shedding

Dhlomo added that as a major consumer of energy that required hospitals to remain running day and night, it was fitting that the Health Department received the biggest allocation of the donated generators.

These generators will allow clinics to attend to patients and offer crucial services without any interruptions during power outages.

“While we are continuing with other processes, the discussion that we have heard is that in the next few weeks we will be getting bigger generators in our hospitals. There are also plans to install solar panels in our facilities,” he said.

Ramokgopa said this is the first small consignment. “The second consignment, of a much bigger capacity of about 186 kW, will be coming early next year. We are very grateful for this gesture,” he added.

Xiaodong said it was their honour to do the first handover. “We recall in the beginning of this year, load shedding was tough. The Chinese government quickly decided to provide support in the form of this donation. “It is a small part that we can play,” he said.