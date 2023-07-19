Prominent rugby player Daniel Kriel receives prestigious award in the U.S

By Jordan Erradu

Former Maritzburg College, Lions, Stormers and Blue Bulls rugby player, Daniel Kriel, was the recipient of the prestigious S Marcus Calloway community impact award presented by Major League Rugby (MLR) in Chicago recently.

The award recognises an MLR player who shows passion, excellence and integrity on and off the field, inspires others to action, shows strength of character, aids the less fortunate, and embraces the core values of rugby, while displaying solidarity, discipline and respect.

Kriel, who is now in his second season with the Seattle Seawolves, won the award for the passionate work that he and his wife Candice are doing through Happy Bundles, a non-profit organisation for children with cancer they founded in South Africa. After settling in Seattle, the Kriel’s launched Happy Bundles in America.

ALSO READ | Daredevils Run raises over R54 000 for cancer awareness

The mission of the organisation is to bring smiles to children battling cancer by raising funds to donate gifts to them. It was inspired by Candice’s own fight against the dreaded disease. In 2020, she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and had to have a double mastectomy as well as chemotherapy and radiation.

While undergoing treatment, Candice recalled the excitement and joy she felt when she received a special delivery at home. She thought how much more joy a child undergoing treatment for cancer would experience if they received a gift. This defining moment led to the formation of Happy Bundles.

During Candice’s treatment and fight against cancer, I could not believe how many young children were receiving chemotherapy and radiation at such young ages

ALSO READ | Charity spirit at the Midmar Mile

“There is no greater joy than putting a smile on their faces and seeing them, their family and friends light up with true joy and excitement when they receive their gifts,” he added. Outlining the procedure involved in distributing the gifts, Candice said: “We find out what each child likes, loves or is obsessed with and then I go on my missions, dropping the gifts off at a local retirement home that’s close to my heart.

“They help me box, wrap and pray over each bundle before it is delivered, so it’s all a very special process.” The award is named after the late S Marcus Calloway who was the former chairman and majority owner of Rugby ATL. Each of the 12 MLR teams nominated one player for the award which was adjudicated by a four-person committee, including Calloway’s widow, Clea Calloway.

Daniel was presented with a commemorative trophy and a $10 000 (R179 117,50) donation at the Major League Championship final on July 8, in Chicago. Happy Bundles currently operates in South Africa as well as in America.

A long-time friend of Candice, Sarah Prior manages the organisation out of Pietermaritzburg for South Africa, while Daniel and Candice run their international office from their home in Seattle.

ALSO READ | Local man to run for charity

Donations can be made to Happy Bundles via www.happybundles.co.za or Happy Bundles, FNB Business Account No.: 6287198888. The requests for gifts for children fighting cancer keep streaming in and the Kriel’s are appealing for support, no matter how big or small, in order to make a difference to give back to the children what cancer has taken away.

For more information on Happy Bundles visit www.happybundles.co.za