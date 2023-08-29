Protesters call for removal of uMvoti mayor Mavundla

By Londiwe Xulu

A group of Greytown residents marched to uMvoti Municipality on Monday calling for the removal of the mayor Philani Mavundla.

They were dispersed by police with teargas after they broke a municipal gate. The residents handed over a memorandum to Mavundla two weeks ago demanding a response within seven days.

One of the issues on the memorandum was the dismissal of municipal employees because they allegedly didn’t support Mavundla’s political party — the Abantu Batho Congress.

The protesters also wanted to reinstate councillors who were suspended after they missed meetings.

One of the organisers of the march, Sibongiseni Shange, told The Witness that they were not happy with the response they received and now wanted Mavundla to resign.

The municipal speaker, Mfundo Masondo, said they have evidence of who arranged the march.

Masondo said there was supposed to be a physical council meeting on Monday, but it had to be held virtually to protect members of council.