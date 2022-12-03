Public not convinced about water quality at beaches

Londiwe Xulu

There are still people reluctant to swim at Durban’s beaches after various reports of high levels of E. coli in the water.

This as the DA said they have learnt that E. coli can live in beach sand for up to 120 days.

Some residents still believe the beaches are not yet clean or safe enough for the public to swim.

This after pictures and videos have been shared on social media by residents showing the poor state of beaches and nearby rivers.

eThekwini launches Durban festive drive

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Thursday launched the Durban festive season drive and demonstrated to the public that the water was safe for people to swim in by taking a dip at Durban’s North Beach.

Kaunda said they will also be giving out periodic reports and updates on the beaches.

Earlier this week, eThekwini reopened three more beaches after what they said were improvements in water quality. They are Country Club, Winklespruit and Anstey’s beaches.

According to the municipality, the decision to reopen beaches was taken after experts conducted water tests which confirmed that beach water quality had improved to an acceptable standard.

Last week independent company Talbot, The Art of Water and the municipality did split samples at the eThekwini and Umhlanga beaches as well as Umgeni River sites.

North, Battery and Country Club beaches showed a critical E. coli range.

Some residents of Winklespruit have, however, disagreed with their beach being declared safe, saying they will not be swimming after seeing raw sewage in the Winklespruit River.

Concern over uMhlanga beach

One of the residents, who asked not to be named, said the sewage was not hard to notice around Winklespruit.

Responding to residents who have been pointing out areas with sewage leaks around Durban on the municipality’s Facebook page, the City said they were aware of sewer challenges that affect our rivers and beaches.

The responsible department is working tirelessly on fixing sewerage pump stations and wastewater treatment works that are the main cause of contaminating our river and beaches

The DA in eThekwini have criticised Kaunda for swimming at North Beach rather than uMhlanga beach after he said the latter beach was safe.

DA eThekwini caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa said the party had raised concerns regarding uMhlanga beach due to the non-functional Ohlange sewage pump station that was depositing raw effluent into the Ohlange River that ultimately flows onto beaches in uMhlanga.

He said this as E. coli levels at this beach have remained way above the acceptable standard.