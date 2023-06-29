Punters ready for the Durban July

By Witness Reporter

With so many records up for grabs at this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July, it promises to be a fascinating race in which pace and tactics will play a large role in the outcome.

Organisers of the R5 million Hollywoodbets Durban July said it’s all systems go for the event at Greyville racecourse on Saturday and, with all Covid-19 restrictions finally out of the way, a full house of approximately 50 000 fans was expected.

The City of Durban came to the party, assuring all visitors and local racegoers that the event will be protected from any form of load shedding.

Who is most likely to win?

The question remained that who amongst the 18 equine stars that make up the field for the July is most likely to win?

Favourite for the race is the KZN-based See It Again, which is owned by Nick Jonsson of Jonssons’s Workwear fame, trained by Michael Roberts and will be ridden by veteran star Piere Strydom, who at 57 seeks to become the oldest jockey ever to win the Durban July.

Strydom has won it four times previously, the most recent when steering The Conglomerate to a surprise win in 2016.

As a jockey Michael “Muis” Roberts only won the “July” on one occasion and that was way back in 1997 when he was aboard Super Quality.

Gavin Lerena will ride Do It Again while stable jockey Richard Fourie has chosen to partner Without Question.

Do It Again won the race in 2018 and 2019 and had been placed in all three of his subsequent appearances. Winchester Mansion appeared to have improved enormously since being gelded and was an impressive winner in the recent Cup Trial.

Safe Passage, which ran third in this race last year also sports the Drakenstein colours and will be ridden by the internationally acclaimed champion jockey, Christophe Soumillon.

Dave the king

Dave The King, partly owned by golfing legend Gary Player, was one of the likely pacemakers and if allowed to control matters upfront, it was not inconceivable that he could go all the way.

But for See It Again, Piere Strydom, Michael Roberts and Nick Jonsson Saturday is their date with destiny.

Not since Spanish Galliard was victorious in 1992 have there been a KZN-trained winner of the Durban July and many will be hoping for that all to change on Saturday.