Quick intervention to stabilise dehydrated child on the N3

By Witness Reporter

A two-year-old child suffered dehydration and passed out during a traffic jam on the N3 on Friday at around 3 pm.

According to a statement by Mi7, a member of Mi7 national group’s strategic threat response unit was flagged down by an RTI officer, on the Market Road offramp from the N3 highway.

The officer asked for assistance, reporting that a child had passed out while travelling with his mother on the highway.

The officer directed the team member to the vehicle parked nearby. The Mi7 team member, trained in basic life support, found the child slipping in and out of consciousness and immediately alerted Mi7 emergency medical services while attempting to stabilise the child.

“It is believed the child was severely exhausted and dehydrated after waiting in the backlogged N3 traffic for a prolonged period of time,” read the statement.

The statement said that the advanced life support crew arrived at the scene in less than ten minutes.