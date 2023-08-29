Rainbow Chicken marks 60 years as it opens new plant

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Rainbow Chicken celebrated its 60th anniversary and the opening of a new plant in Hammarsdale, Durban, on Monday.

The event was attended by the minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, and the minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel.

The inauguration of the project, aimed at reinstating a second processing shift at Rainbow’s Hammarsdale processing plant, symbolises the success of several aspects of the poultry sector master plan, including investment, job creation, poultry exports, and the establishment of black contract growers.

Rainbow invested R220 million in their Hammarsdale abattoir, and 78 new contract grower houses were being constructed at an investment of R400 million by the growers.

Rainbow intends to bring its production volumes back to the pre-2017 levels and return the plant to full operating capacity, as well as help create an additional 406 jobs within the KZN community, including the re-employment of some of the workers retrenched in 2017.

Patel said what happened at Rainbow in 2017 was a reflection of a global crisis, the rising cost of living and its damaging effects.

The eThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, said that the leadership of the municipality was delighted to be part of this milestone in the life of Rainbow, “the opening of the second processing shift at the Hammarsdale processing plant”.

“What is also important about this event is that it coincides with the 60th anniversary of Rainbow. We want to take this opportunity to wish the company much success and a happy anniversary,” he said on sidelines of the event.”

We are all aware of what befell this company and its workers in 2017 where Rainbow had to scale down its operations as a result of the adverse effect of dumped chicken imports, which led to a job bloodbath as over 1 300 workers were retrenched

“We are pleased that today, as we celebrate the 60th birthday of Rainbow, we are also opening a new chapter for the company as we unveil the R220 million investment they put into the new plant.”

Kaunda said what was more exciting was the fact that as the plant returns to full capacity.