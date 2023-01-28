Remembering the struggle

Witness Reporter

South African liberation struggle role-players and political activists gathered in Durban this week to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Durban Strikes.

This year marks five decades since a series of labour disputes and worker-led demonstrations were held in Durban.

Between January 9 and March 31, 1973, African workers across various sectors withheld their labour in an attempt to demand higher wages and better working conditions.

To highlight this historic event, the Durban University of Technology (DUT), in partnership with the South African History Online (SAHO) website, hosted a three-day conference.

The three-day conference

The celebrations included exhibitions, performances and book launches.

“This conference marked a very significant ‘moment’ in Durban’s history and celebrated the labour movement in South Africa,” said the university.

Conference conveners included award-winning artist and photographer, Omar Badsha, who played an active role in the South African liberation struggle, as a cultural and political activist and trade union leader.

“The conference provided an opportune moment for celebration and reflection to recapture the spirit of the time and also to take stock of the scholarship on the labour movement, then and now.

What leaders have emerged from workplaces, what enduring legacies remain and how much of the emerging vision of social justice has been waylaid? What have the implications of extreme joblessness and vulnerable work had on organisations, and in short, the burden of the future?.

DUT said this event was not just as a memorial of a critical moment in labour history in South Africa, but it was also instructive of current times.

“Unemployment is currently at its highest level ever and this requires the labour movement to rethink strategies and tactics in creating a society where meaningful work is a reality for the majority, whether in the formal or informal sector.

We have reached a point in our history where it is imperative to contemplate and deliberate mechanisms to invoke hope, unity, and progress

Conference-goers experienced the exhilarating concert, The Story of a Strike by the Culture in Working Life Ensemble.

Professor Ari Sitas, head of the sociology department at the University of Cape Town (UCT), said the 1973 Durban Strikes “changed the tide of history in our country”.