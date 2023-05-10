Rise in theft of high-end vehicles a concern

By Chanel George

The theft of upper-end Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) such as Toyota Fortuners and Ford Rangers has increased in Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas.

Last week two Fortuners were reported stolen from two well-known shopping centres in Pietermaritzburg.

In November last year, The Witness reported on the spike in the theft of SUVs in the city.

Security companies had received reports of the thefts in suburbs such as Hilton, Cleland and from shopping centres.

Renee Veenstra, spokesperson for AET, said the theft of SUVs has shown a noticeable increase in Pietermaritzburg.

“We do have leads which we are following.

“But the recovery rate of stolen vehicles fitted with a tracking unit is promising.”

The faster the stolen vehicle is reported, the better the chances of recovery.

She added that these vehicles are mainly stolen from shopping centres.

“The problem is that the suspects drive around, see a vehicle which they like and then follow it until it is left alone. The whole matter of actually stealing the vehicle takes a few minutes. So there aren’t really ‘hotspots’ as the vehicle will be taken when it is unwatched,” said Veenstra.

Veenstra said people should take note of the vehicles following them.

She said when people park their cars at a shopping centre, they need to make contact with the car guard before going into the stores. They are there to watch your car.

Statistics

In 2022, Tracker SA published safety tips on their website for motorists on car safety when parking.

Tracker’s vehicle crime Index covering the period January to June 2022 revealed that incident volumes have increased to pre-Covid lockdown levels across the country.

Nationally, the volume of vehicle theft is up 7% and hijackings are up 4% over the latest study period.

The increase can be partly ascribed to increased car use after returning to work and to an increase in social events, as well as to new methods used by criminals and crime syndicates, like keyless entry theft.

Criminals turning to technology

Duma Ngcobo, chief operations officer at Tracker said while technology can provide convenience by allowing you to access your car without having to search for your keys, keyless access theft also highlights how criminals are turning to technology to make car theft easier.

The keyless access tactic involves a pair or team of criminals, one of whom follows a newer model vehicle owner as they walk away from a locked vehicle. Using a relay amplifier, a criminal can amplify the constantly transmitted signal received from the vehicle’s key fob to a criminal counterpart’s relay transmitter.

The criminal counterpart can then gain access to the vehicle via the transmitter and drive away with it