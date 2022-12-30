Salga calls on KZN municipalities to challenge Eskom’s load reduction decision

Khethukuthula Xulu

The South African Local Government Association (Salga) in KwaZulu-Natal says the practice of load reduction for municipalities that owe Eskom is a travesty of development and has called for support for municipalities challenging Eskom’s decision.

According to Salga, South Africa always had cheap electricity due to its natural endorsement of coal.

The organisation said that coal is still bountiful, yet Eskom has increased the price they charge municipalities as it has become one of the most expensive power utilities in Southern Africa and the world.

Salga said SA’s average electricity price of R2 558 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) was estimated to be about 45c more than the global average of R2 109 per kWh.

KZN Salga chairperson, Thami Ntuli, said the practice of load reduction made a mockery of contract law and the Constitution.

By law, municipalities are restricted to the reticulation of electricity and so are naturally dependent on Eskom. Similarly, households depend on municipalities — if one party in this supply chain does not play their part, the system fails.

“Eskom must not deprive households of their fundamental service rights, especially without following due process,” said Ntuli.

Salga encouraged all municipalities impacted by Eskom’s load reduction to immediately take similar actions as Ulundi Municipality and approach the courts for relief to stop load reduction.

“Non-payment of Eskom bills is not justified but understood since the electricity users are stricken by poverty and unemployment which is skyrocketing and, therefore, they do not pay municipalities. Some even resort to illegal electricity connections.

“Eskom understands all challenges affecting the capacity for collecting payment for electricity supply. Municipalities are impacted by escalating electricity loses. The expected approach by Eskom would be to assist municipalities to mitigate challenges on collection.

It is unfortunate that this reduction of electricity supply is implemented at a time where load shedding already presents abnormalities in people’s lives and electricity supply reduction is a double blow to rural, poor and unemployed communities.

Salga also called on Eskom to stop imposing electricity reductions. Eskom spokesperson, Zethu Sonjica, said in the Ulundi matter, Eskom met with the municipal officials as well as representatives from KZN Cogta and various options were discussed, and are currently under review.

“The parties are committed to amicably finding and implementing an urgent solution.” Sonjica said Eskom, together with Cogta, also met with other municipalities to ensure good working relationships and to engage on electricity matters.

“We would like to thank KZN Cogta as our key stakeholder for ensuring these engagements are well facilitated and an amicable solution is reached.

“Eskom appeals to communities to help combat infrastructure theft, vandalism, illegal connections and other forms of electricity theft by reporting any of these criminal activities to the Eskom crime line toll-free number: 0800 112 722.”