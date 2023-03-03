Sanef demands investigation after attacks on journalists in KZN

Khethukuthula Xulu

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has condemned the attack on Zululand Observer (ZO) reporter Gaddafi Zulu, and demands an immediate investigation from the authorities in KwaZulu-Natal for the gross violations of his rights.

Sanef also noted the attack on eNCA reporter Silindelo Masikane in a media statement on Thursday.

The ZO journalist was allegedly assaulted by the former Mtubatuba mayor, Mandla Zungu, and a group of bodyguards while on a story to investigate reports that the newly-appointed administrator, Dr Siya Ntuli, had been prevented from entering the municipal premises at Mtubatuba Municipality on Tuesday, February 28.

According to the newspaper, while busy on his laptop after photographing a locked-out Ntuli, Zulu was confronted by Zungu and the group of aggressive security officials. “He was slapped and punched in the face, head and upper body. His work equipment — including a laptop, notebook and phone — were taken.”

Sanef said it believed these are serious violations of the basic human rights of the journalists and an infringement of media freedom. “We call on both the police minister, Bheki Cele, and justice minister, Ronald Lamola, to launch a thorough investigation into these two incidents and to fearlessly prosecute the perpetrators,” said Sanef chairperson Sbu Ngalwa.

Zulu managed to flee the scene and opened a case of assault at Mtubatuba SAPS. Police subsequently escorted him to the municipality to retrieve his phone and laptop. His notebook is still to be located.

According to KZN police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, Mtubatuba police were investigating a case of assault and the matter was still under investigation.

The ZO’s editor-in-chief, Dave Savides, said the newspaper “strongly condemned the attack on its journalist. Gaddafi had every right to be at the municipal premises, as do all members of the public, and the special nature of the situation meant that it was in the public interest for proceedings to be documented and reported on.”

Savides said the media was duty-bound to report on events and proceedings and take photographs within municipal offices that have direct impact on the ratepayers. “It is surprising that this third tier of government does not understand the media’s role in society and the principle of press freedom enshrined in our Constitution.

Municipalities are the property of the ratepayer and taxpayer — not the personal domain under ownership of those employed there or voted into positions of service. “Not only was he assaulted by so-called bodyguards, but his cell phone and computer were confiscated and damaged.

We do not take this incident lightly, and neither will authorities in the realm of the media spectrum. There can be no justification for this kind of behaviour; it’s not as though the journalist was a threat to safety and security. This was thuggery, plain and simple

In the eNCA matter, Masikane was trying to conduct an interview with member of the mayoral committee Mgcini Tshwaku when she was “pushed so hard that she fell to the ground”. “The EFF members as well as the JMPD officials walked over her. No one defended or assisted her.”

This was at the launch of Operation Manje Namhlanje — a crime prevention project by the City of Joburg’s Public Safety department at Constitution Hill, on Saturday, February 25. Sanef said it found the attitude of the EFF members and the JMPD officials appalling and inexcusable.

“In a country plagued by gender-based violence it is criminal for the JMPD officials, in particular, to turn a blind eye on such acts of abuse,” said Ngalwa.