SAPS commander invites communities to join hands with police

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

uMgungundlovu district commander Major-General Nozipho Madondo has urged communities to join hands with the police and fight crime together.

She made the comments during a multi-disciplinary operation on Friday which included the SAPS, municipal security guards and officers from the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), to address and curb crime in local communities.

The operations were conducted throughout Msunduzi Municipality and led to the arrest of 56 people.

Officers were deployed to hotspot areas, including the Jika Joe area, Bulwer Street, Prince Alfred Street, Ash Road and Orthman Road.

They also targeted Mountain Rise, Raisethorpe, the CBD (Market Square) and set up a roadblock in Copesville.

Speaking to The Witness, Major-General Madondo said they want people to feel safe.

“We are trying to reduce crime incidents specifically in town,” she said. “Some robberies emanate from the issue of drug abuse. We are targeting the generators of crime with our visibility in town. We are squeezing crime space. We are not going to tolerate crime in Pietermaritzburg.”

However, Madondo stressed that the SAPS cannot curb crime alone. She said they need the community on their side.

“They [communities] need to share the information that they have with us so that we can address crime together,” she said.

Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla praised those involved in the operation.

These are ongoing national law enforcement processes aimed at clamping down on various forms of crimes and these operations are welcomed and applauded

Thebolla believes these types of operations will yield much-needed positive results in the fight against crime.

“For a city of our size we call upon the citizens [and] various relevant bodies to join hands in the quest of this government to address all forms of crime, grime and violent incidents because that will contribute meaningfully to the attraction and retention of business and investors,” Thebolla said.

uMgungundlovu community policing forum secretary Mandlenkosi Ncolosi called on the residents not to leave everything to the police.

“Crime occurs in communities and people who commit it are known. If the community can stand their ground, we will succeed in fighting the scourge of crime,” said Ncolosi.

He added that more police visibility will help a lot since there are many criminals.

“On Saturday we held a community meeting at Alexandra Police Station and the community raised concerns that SAPS members are scarce, but if they are able to be visible at certain times it can help curb crime.”

There is a high rate of unemployment in Pietermaritzburg and most of them think of quick ways to make money

He further stated that jails are full with inmates, which means the police are doing their best in fighting crime.

The 56 suspects arrested during the operation are set to appear in different courts in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.