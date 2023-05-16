SAPS receive 188 vehicles to aid in fight against crime

By Akheel Sewsunker

SAPS members and top brass from throughout the province descended on Protea Grounds in Northdale to receive a fleet of 188 motor vehicles to aid in the fight against crime.

The fleet handover is considered to be a key weapon in fighting crime as it affords police officers newer and better vehicles to assist in catching criminals.

The vehicles will be distributed throughout the province of KwaZulu-Natal, including Pietermaritzburg, Pinetown and Kwadukuza.

Provincial commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi handed over the cars to the various stations across the province.

“These vehicles are to be used for work purposes only, and not for personal use,” he said.

We have gathered all the station commanders, the entire management of the police in the province so that we can reflect on our performance last year and engage the commanders on areas we will focus on as we start this new financial year and to outline to them the plan for the year, our targets and what areas they need to focus on.

“These vehicles will be used in communities to combat crime and we want them to stay within the communities that they are meant for.”

Rural communities to benefit

He added that the rural communities will benefit from the new resources.

“The mobile units will be used to help people in rural areas who do not have access to police stations nearby and where public transport is far. The mobile community service centre aims to take the police service to them,” he said.

The new fleet consists of a wide range of vehicles, including tow trucks, police vans, light motor vehicles, motor cycles, prison trucks and a water truck, providing a much-needed resource boost to KZN SAPS.

We now have our own tow trucks, so we do not have to rely on private contractors. If you are stuck somewhere, call our mechanics, who will come and help you.

Mkhwanazi added that this was just the beginning. “More vehicles will be provided throughout the year and where there are shortages, we will try to provide more,” he said.

He also called for proper maintenance.

“Managers must ensure that the vehicles must be used properly. Drivers must take care of their vehicles. The vehicles are marked for which station they are going to. It is not for personal use. Use your police training to drive well,” he said.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, was delighted by the new fleet.