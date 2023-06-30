Sardine run flop blamed on burst rivers

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The heavy rains experienced in parts of KZN that led to burst river banks may have chased the sardines away.

According to the KZN Sharks Board, this could sadly mean the end of the sardine run.

Acting head of operations at the KZN Sharks Board, Wayne Harrison, said this week’s heavy downpours on the KZN coast, coupled with rough sea conditions, caused all the rivers to burst their banks and pushed dirty water into the sea, as a result, there was no sardine activity.

Harrison explained sardines do not like dirty water.

“If the water doesn’t clear up it could mean the end of the sardine run on the KZN coastline.”

Harrison said things could possibly turn around if weather conditions clear up and the sea calmed down over the weekend.

Over this weekend, we will have good weather and not much wind, [which could help] clear up the sea. If it does clean up the sea, we could see a turnaround, but don’t get your hopes up as nature is unpredictable.

Over the weekend, some fishermen were lucky to catch what, depending on the weather, may have been the last round of sardine masses on the KZN coastline.

SAWS

South African Weather Services (Saws), predicts clear weather with no rain expected for tomorrow and Sunday.

“The weather will be beautiful with clear skies. Temperatures between Durban and the southern coastline will be at a maximum of 22 degrees celsius. We will not experience heavy winds over the weekend either. There will be northeasterly winds on Saturday (tomorrow), moving at a speed range of 10-15 knots, and southeasterly winds on Sunday moving at a similar speed,” Saws said.