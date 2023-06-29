SAWS: It was not a tornado

By Witness Reporter

In a media release yesterday, SA Weather Services said that the residents of Inanda and Phoenix, “were surprised and dismayed” by the sudden landspout on Tuesday.

“At this stage, the severity of damage resulting from this event lies within the lower end of the Enhanced Fujita Scale [otherwise known as the ‘EF scale’] used to assess storm damage due to landspouts, waterspouts and tornadoes.

Based on photographic evidence to hand, the South African Weather Service (Saws) rates this event as an EF1, associated with wind gusts well in excess of 100 km/h.

… landspouts and tornadoes do look very similar; both phenomena manifest themselves as a dark, spinning vortex or tube extending from the base of a cloud … Tornadoes typically cause damage across a much greater range of the EF scale; from EF0 [minor damage] right up to EF5 [catastrophic damage], whilst wind damage due to landspouts or waterspouts tends to be much less severe.

Whilst landspouts and tornadoes may look very much alike, their formative processes are widely different.

Formation of a tornado

The formation of a tornado requires a ‘parent thunderstorm’.

“Interestingly there is no evidence to suggest that any electrical storms were active in the Inanda and Phoenix areas during mid-afternoon yesterday, when the landspout was observed. No eyewitnesses mentioned either lightning or thunder.”

Saws said a landspout can form simply by the interaction of two low-level airmasses moving in opposing directions.