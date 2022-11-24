WEATHER WARNING | Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected in KZN on Thursday

Witness Reporter

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for scattered showers and thunderstorms expected in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

The weather office said some of these storms are expected to become severe over the central and north-western interior of the province.

“These storms are expected to be accompanied by heavy downpours that might result to localised flooding, strong gusty winds, hail and excessive lightning.”

Yellow level 2 warning: Thunderstorms: KZN: 24 Nov 2022 13:00 – 22:00 pic.twitter.com/67QC1Tm2KX — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 23, 2022

Residents are warned that the heavy downpours may lead to flooding of roads and low-lying bridges, damage to infrastructure, vehicles and injuries to livelihood and livestock due to hail.

