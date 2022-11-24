WEATHER WARNING | Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected in KZN on Thursday

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for scattered showers and thunderstorms expected in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
The weather office said some of these storms are expected to become severe over the central and north-western interior of the province.
“These storms are expected to be accompanied by heavy downpours that might result to localised flooding, strong gusty winds, hail and excessive lightning.”
Residents are warned that the heavy downpours may lead to flooding of roads and low-lying bridges, damage to infrastructure, vehicles and injuries to livelihood and livestock due to hail.
