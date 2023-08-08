School trip ends in tragedy

The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has conveyed its condolences to the families of five children who died after a bus overturned in Northern KwaZulu-Natal.
The bus which was transporting school children landed on the side of the road. Thirty-five people were injured in the crash.
According to reports, the accident happened at the Hluhluwe Game Reserve, while
Grade 10 and 11 pupils were in transit.
“Five learners and a driver lost their lives in the bus accident,” said RTI spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu.
KZN MEC for Education
KZN MEC for Education, Ms Mbali Frazer said the pupils are from Mchitheki Secondary School, under the Nongoma Circuit Management Centre and were on an educational tour to Durban.
As a Department we are deeply saddened by this tragic motor vehicle accident and
we would like to send our deepest condolences to the families, school community, all those who were close to our dearly departed and wish the injured a speedy recovery.