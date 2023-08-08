School trip ends in tragedy

By Chanel George

The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has conveyed its condolences to the families of five children who died after a bus overturned in Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The bus which was transporting school children landed on the side of the road. Thirty-five people were injured in the crash.

According to reports, the accident happened at the Hluhluwe Game Reserve, while

Grade 10 and 11 pupils were in transit.

“Five learners and a driver lost their lives in the bus accident,” said RTI spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu.

KZN MEC for Education

KZN MEC for Education, Ms Mbali Frazer said the pupils are from Mchitheki Secondary School, under the Nongoma Circuit Management Centre and were on an educational tour to Durban.