Scientists say eThekwini’s tap water is safe for drinking

By Nompilo Kunene

Independent scientists have confirmed that eThekwini Municipality’s potable water is safe to drink.

This after the latest water quality tests results were shared by the Water and Wastewater Technology (IWWT) at the Durban University of Technology showing that the City’s water remains safe to drink.

In a statement, the City said this comes hot on the heels of a New24 and Netwerk24 independent investigation which also confirmed that the City’s water quality is safe to drink.

ALSO READ | Northdale residents get 10 minutes of water after four-day outage

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the City is encouraged by the positive water quality results from independent institutions.

Our drinking water is regularly monitored at our laboratory and tested by experts to ensure its safety. This is done in line with the internationally accepted water quality standards. READ MORE Cancer surging among under-50s worldwide, study says

“This year, our laboratory underwent a re-assessment process conducted by the South African National Accreditation (SANAS) which resulted in the lab continuing with its accreditation for another five years,” said Kaunda.

The municipality said IWWT sampled and tested water from 17 areas within eThekwini Municipality.

The water samples were collected on August 30, 2023, in the northern, southern, and western parts of Durban. Results indicated that no E.coli was present in any of the samples tested.

ALSO READ | uMngeni-uThukela Water owed over R1 billion by KZN municipalities

eThekwini assured residents that the water supplied complies with the requirements of SANS 241 for drinking water quality. The SANS 241 Drinking Water Specification states the minimum requirements for potable water to be considered safe for human consumption.

The City’s potable water continues to be sampled regularly for quality testing by eThekwini’s dedicated team of scientists at an accredited inhouse state-of the-art laboratory.

“Furthermore, the City assures residents that the water delivered by water tankers is from reservoirs that are tested at the City’s lab,” said the municipality.

The public is encouraged to always use trusted water sources and to practice good hand hygiene to prevent water-borne diseases.