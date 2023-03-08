Security lax at Ezemvelo conservation facilities

Clive Ndou

Security at the facilities of KwaZulu-Natal’s Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife remains a major problem, with the entity struggling to fill vacancies for field rangers responsible for the protection of wild animals across its facilities.

In response to written questions by DA KZN conservation spokesperson, Heinz de Boer, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife acting chief executive Sihle Mkhize said out of the entity’s 962 approved field ranger posts, only 608 have been filled.

“This leaves the organisation with a field range vacancy rate of 36,8% for the reporting period,” he said.

The above vacancy rate can be interpreted as under-capacity for the field rangers.

ALSO READ | Ezemvelo addresses ongoing conflict between elephants and residents in Pongola, KZN

De Boer described the vacancy rate as unacceptable, particularly given the prevalence of poaching in Ezemvelo conservation facilities.

“Last year alone, more than 220 rhinos were killed, while at least 15 elephants and scores of plains game were taken from parks across the province.

“Compounding the situation is KZN’s unenviable reputation for having some of the only rhinos in South Africa that have not been dehorned. Again, budgets and a lack of capacity have all but stopped dehorning operations,” he said.

It was critical, De Boer said, for Ezemvelo to ensure the protection of wild animals at the entity’s facilities.

“The long-standing underfunding of Ezemvelo remains a matter of enormous concern and has directly contributed to the entity losing hundreds of highly vulnerable animals annually,” he said.

Commercialisation plans that could have generated further revenue have still not seen the light of day. This is while the 2024 budget appears to have a marginal increase.

ALSO READ | Ezemvelo addresses ongoing conflict between elephants and residents in Pongola, KZN

Ezemvelo falls under the KZN department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) whose MEC, Siboniso Duma, is scheduled to table its budget at the Provincial Legislature in the coming days.

De Boer said it was important for the department’s budget to cater for the needs of Ezemvelo.

The DA calls on Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) MEC, Siboniso Duma, to rework the proposed Ezemvelo budget before it is due to be tabled before the legislature later this month.

“These figures should include the immediate employment of the 17 fully-trained rangers who were never employed and the absorption of all newly-trained staff,” he said.