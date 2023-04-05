Severe storms cause widespread damage in uMhlathuze

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Mop-up operations started on Tuesday in the uMhlathuze Municipality, northern KZN, after severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall and wind caused structural damage and a death on Monday.

According to uMhlathuze Municipality spokesperson Bongani Gina, structures affected include houses in different wards, municipal buildings such as the civic centre and fire station in Empangeni, the Richards Bay Airport, private businesses and hospitals.

uMhlathuze mayor Xolani Ngwezi said disaster management teams were on the ground to ensure that families who lost their homes were assisted.

“Electrical infrastructure was damaged as well; however, our teams will ensure that residents are reconnected as soon [as possible] as they have a right to electricity.

Many homes were damaged and new structures will need to be erected for displaced residents. We thank the neighbours who took in those who lost their homes and helped them evacuate.

Areas where homes were damaged and roofs were blown away include eSigisi, eMacekane, eNseleni and eMhlanga.

He said disaster management teams were also hard at work ensuring that all roads were open. He added that a police station and the Qalakabusha Correction Services building were also damaged.

Damage to the airport meant that flights had to be diverted from Richards Bay to King Shaka International Airport.

Ngwezi said the only fatality so far was Patric Makhumbe, a construction worker who died while working at a mall construction site in Empangeni.

“We send condolences to the family and the colleagues of the deceased, as in a few days they will have to be the ones who have to work in the same environment where their colleague was killed,” he said.

Makhumbe’s colleagues will be offered counselling.

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating an inquest docket into his death.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the man was found dead on Higgs Road after a concrete wall reportedly collapsed on him.

She said the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

Two other people were left injured in a separate incident in Empangeni due to the storm