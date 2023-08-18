SIU blunder affects chemist

By Chris Ndaliso

A Midlands pharmacist has had to watch his business ventures take a knock due to him being incorrectly charged and prosecuted.

Jayslen Naidoo’s nightmare started in 2021 when summonses were filed against him instead of another man, Jason Naidoo.

He was recently exonerated by the East London regional court, which found that a Special Investigating Unit officer did not investigate the matter properly.

The case involved alleged PPE fraud and corruption in the Eastern Cape Department of Health.

Naidoo said he was not given an opportunity to state his case or explain the situation.

“Originally I’m from Estcourt. I’m a pharmacist and I also have a business in Johannesburg. All this came as a shock because I have no business in East London but this other Naidoo is from East London and has a business here in Johannesburg.

“No one cared to listen to me, including the investigating officer, and as a result I have had to spend about two years in and out of court on fraud, forgery and uttering charges. I can’t explain how I’m feeling right now because the matter was reported nationally without a single publication giving me an opportunity to give my side of the story.

“The investigating officer messed up and I’m contemplating a civil claim because this was reputational and business damage. The magistrate, when giving the final verdict on the matter, was very scathing on the manner in which the matter was investigated,” Naidoo said.

According to the judgment, double-checking names, surnames, identity numbers and contact numbers by the investigator could have avoided the situation and saved the court and taxpayers’ money.

The SIU arrested Naidoo, the director of Vortex Pharmaceuticals, and two directors of another company for alleged fraud and forgery to the tune of R3 million. The unit alleged that Naidoo and two others had misrepresented documents to win PPE tenders. After their arrest, they were released on R10 000 bail each.

The court found that the SIU investigator overlooked facts and did not bother to investigate the fact that the person wanted was actually Jason Naidoo. Both Naidoos have businesses in Gauteng.

Naidoo said this was a case in which the SIU, Hawks and the state had wrongfully accused him and his company for an offence that was committed by an individual with the same surname.

According to the judgment, the investigating officer in her cross-examination said the reason Naidoo was before the court was because he was the director. The investigating officer went on to say: “therefore she assumed he committed fraud forgery and uttering”.

It is clear from the evidence presented to the court that the investigating officer from the SIU did not investigate this matter at all.

“She worked on assumptions until she was prompted during cross examination. Her investigation falls well below the yardstick of what is expected from the state and therefore, the lack of investigation and evidence falls at the feet of the SIU. This was an entirely inefficient investigation,” reads the judgment.

Naidoo said it was disturbing that an elite investigating unit would cost both the court and taxpayers by not doing a thorough job as per the requirement. “The SIU has failed the citizens. They have failed our business and this investigation has affected many lives in different ways.

“I’m contemplating a civil litigation due to the reputational damage to both myself and the company,” said Naidoo.

The SIU did not respond to queries from The Witness at the time of publication.