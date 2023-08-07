Six friends killed in tragic car accident on the R74 Kranskop Road

By Chris Ndaliso

Six friends were killed in a car accident, returning from a function on Saturday night on the R74 Kranskop Road (P16-1).

The deceased are aged between 22 and 41 years. At this stage, the cause of the accident is not known and authorities are investigating.

According to Greytown traffic officer Khumbulani Manqele, the car, driven by the owner, Nkanyiso Duma (33), carrying his five friends, overturned in the proximity of a broken-down truck.

It is believed that the group were returning from a traditional work function for Duma’s girlfriend at Entseleni, 15 km from Greytown. The drive back to Greytown ended tragically when Duma’s car overturned.

It could be that the driver was distracted by that truck, but the cause still needs to be investigated. We can only know once the investigation is concluded," said Manqele.

According to a police report, the accident happened before midnight and the scene was cleared at 4.45 am.

A Greytown police officer, who asked not to be named, said: “… what led to the car to overturn, is a mystery. We will issue a well-informed statement once the investigation into the matter is wrapped up,” said the officer.

Family members

Nkanyiso Duma’s sister, Mandisa, said the family was not in a position to talk, but allowed The Witness to reveal Duma’s name.

He was a father of four children, three boys and one girl. He was 33 years old and, [although] I cannot determine one’s lifespan, I believe he died way before his time. I don’t know the cause of the accident. As a family, we will wait for the police report.

The Witness is in possession of all the names of the deceased but cannot disclose them as their family members were not able to be reached at the time of publication.

It is believed Duma worked for Standard Bank in Greytown. His manager, Londiwe Nxumalo, said he was a person you could rely on.

Nkanyiso was like a son to me. He was that kind of person you can call anytime. He was one of the consultants I could call even on Sundays if there is a machine that was broken. I don’t know what to say.

“This is a loss for us as Standard Bank,” said Nxumalo.